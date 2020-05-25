COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATES – 25 MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), lun 25 maggio 2020

AIMS is continuing to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its activities and events and will follow the directions and advice of government. Below please find the latest news, updates, and many useful links on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 May 2020

Update on the “Don’t Skip Tests” campaign by Pathology Awareness Australia.

Pathology Awareness Australia is improving recognition of the value of pathology among influential healthcare stakeholders. Pathology rates are returning to levels seen before COVID-19. See the full article at www.aims.org.au/news/know-pathology-know-healthcare-dashboard

NPAAC

20 April 2020

Pathology Accreditation Processes During COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Pathology Accreditation Advisory Council (NPAAC) has introduced a range of measures regarding Pathology Accreditation Processes. These will be in operation until 30 September 2020. Please click here to see the new processes .

COVID-19 Point of Care Testing

To support the increase in testing demand for COVID-19, NPAAC has provided some guidance on key considerations that are applicable to PoCT used in healthcare settings. Click here for the NPAAC Guidance for Point of Care Testing – COVID

NATA

30 April 2020

NATA/RCPA Accreditation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to the NPAAC changes regarding Pathology Accreditation Processes, NATA has published a COVID-19 Update for Human Pathology Authorised Representatives on NATA/RCPA Accreditation During the COVID-19 Pandemic. Click here to downloaded the update .

RCPA

1 April 2020

RCPA Position Statement: COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid POC Tests

The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) states that:

molecular testing on a single throat with deep nasal swab is the current test of choice for the diagnosis of acute COVID 19 infection

COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid tests have no role to play in the acute diagnosis of COVID-19 virus infection, and most importantly

COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid tests will miss patients in the early stages of disease when they are infectious to other people.

Click here for the full position statement .

AIMS Updates

AIMS Events

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic various AIMS events have been postponed or cancelled.

The AIMS National Scientific Meeting 2020 in September in Melbourne has been postponed until a new date in 2021 yet to be determined.

The Queensland Tropical Division Conference 2020 has been postponed until 11-13 June 2021.

The RCPAQAP-AIMS Malaria and Morphology Workshop in August in Sydney has been cancelled.

At this time, other scheduled events will continue as advertised unless advised otherwise by government or they pose a significant risk to our members. National Office will support those Branches and Divisions that wish to make alternative arrangements, e.g. online or virtual meetings.

AIMS Research Engagement Grant Scheme

The AIMS Research Engagement Grant Scheme, the deadline for 2019/2020 applications has been extended to 31 May 2020. Click here for information on the scheme .

AIMS Examinations

The AIMS Fellowship Examinations, Professional Examinations (for migration) and Membership Examinations (Multidisciplinary and Single Discipline) are continuing as planned at this point in time. Click here for more information on the Professional and Membership exams .

AIMS University Program Accreditation

Last update: 7 April 2020

The current COVID-19 pandemic is impacting all AIMS accredited university programs. All providers have introduced significant changes but as these are interim, reflect University policy and have been put into place in response to the pandemic, they will not affect program accreditation. Click here to see the latest update from the AIMS Program Accreditation Council .

AIMS Qualifications and Skills Assessment for Migration

Qualifications and skills assessment activities are continuing as normal. Due to the disruption to postal services AIMS is now accepting emailed applications and supporting documents. Please go to our Skills and Qualifications Assessment for Migration webpage for current instructions.

Useful Information

Useful Links

Last update: 20 May 2020

The Commonwealth Department of Health has a website, updated daily, with the latest medical advice and official reports regarding the current outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Commonwealth Department of Health, coronavirus (COVID-19) website .

Commonwealth Department of Health, COVID-19 diagnostic tests included on the ARTG for legal supply in Australia .

Commonwealth Department of Health, coronavirus (COVID-19) resources for health professionals, including pathology providers .

Commonwealth Department of Health, COVID-19 infection control training .

Communicable Diseases Network Australia (CDNA) Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) National Guidelines for Public Health Units .

Public Health Laboratory Network (PHLN) guidance on laboratory testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) .

Public Health Laboratory Network (PHLN) Statement on point-of-care serology testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)

Public Health Laboratory Network (PHLN) statement on emergency testing provisions for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) .

Introduction of MBS item 69485-Microbiology Test for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) factsheet .

Safe Work Australia COVID-19 Information for Workplaces

WHO Updates . On this website you can find information and guidance from WHO regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit this page for daily updates.

Click here to assess a real-time dashboard to track the current outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world . (Change the language to English)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

NHS Coronavirus (COVID-19)

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Coronavirus: Research, Commentary, and News

Subscribe to the Free COVID-19 STAT Intelligence Briefing Service (The Dark Intelligence Group)

State and Territory Health Department Information

NSW Health

Victoria – Department of Health and Human Services

Queensland Health

SA Health

ACT Health

WA Department of Health

Tasmanian Department of Health

Northern Territory Department of Health

WHO Myth Busters

Last update: 7 May 2020

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: Myth Busters

Preventative Measures

Last update: 7 May 2020

Protect others and stop the spread:

– practise good hygiene

– practise social distancing

– follow the limits for public gatherings

– understand how to self-isolate if you need to

We encourage all members to follow the published preventative measures.

Coping with Stress During COVID-19

Last update: 22 April 2020

Feeling stressed or anxious is natural during the COVID-19 crisis and it is important to find what works for you in managing these feelings. You can find helpful information about dealing with stress in the links below.

Ten stress busters – National Health Service (NHS)

How to stay connected – The Conversation

Coping with stress during COVID-19 – WHO

Helping children cope with stress – WHO

Tips for coping with stress – CDC

Coping with stress at work – American Psychological Association

Thank You

Above all we acknowledge the extra stress and pressure that all laboratory personnel are under at the moment and appreciate and applaud the quality work that you do to help the health sector.

We urge you to safeguard your health and well-being in this unprecedented situation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.aims.org.au/news/covid-19-pandemic-updates-25-may-2020