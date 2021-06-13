(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), dom 13 giugno 2021

13/06/2021 – HR/VP Blog – Last Monday we asked Ricardo Hausmann, Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School, to give a presentation to several hundred EEAS staff members about the global dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way out. We need indeed to draw inspiration from the most advanced thinking from academia and think tanks.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/99988/covid-19-pandemic-and-way-out-food-thoughts-ricardo-hausmann_en