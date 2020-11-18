COVID-19: NEW PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES IN EFFECT NOVEMBER 19

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mer 18 novembre 2020

The following measures are in effect as of 12:01am Thursday, November 19, 2020. They, and all other public health measures, will be in effect until December 17 and then subject to review by the provincial Chief Medical Health Officer.

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994.

Mandatory Masking Province-wide

While the province continues to recommend wearing masks whenever you are outside the home, wearing a non-medical mask will now be required in all indoor public spaces in Saskatchewan. Information on masks and their use and what qualifies as an indoor public space is available at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/masks.

The list of indoor spaces may be amended for clarity; however, if you unsure if a location qualifies as an “indoor public space”, defer to wearing the mask – choose the option that promotes public safety.

Masking in school settings is described in the back to school plans as set out by the respective school divisions.

Masking guidance for childcare centres and daycares is described in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

Mandatory masking posters to assist businesses and organizations to inform their customers are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-posters.

Protecting Residents of Long-Term and Personal Care Homes

Visitation to all long-term care facilities and personal care homes will be suspended, with the exception of compassionate reasons as per the current family visitation policy at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/mass-gatherings#compassionate-care-visitor-restrictions-at-sha-facilities.

This measure is in addition to long-standing protections that have been in place, including mandatory masking of all staff, staff cohorting and symptom screening prior to shift.

Private Indoor Gathering Sizes Reduced

Indoor private gathering sizes are being reduced. The maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home setting will decrease to five, down from 10. This includes in the home or in buildings located on private property (eg. garages, sheds).

If your immediate family is five or greater, you cannot have additional visitors.

Gatherings of any size beyond your immediate household are strongly discouraged at this time.

Support personnel (ie. therapists, nursing staff) and tradespersons (ie. housekeeper, plumber) are permitted though they should maintain two metre distancing and be masked during service provision. Health care workers not able to maintain physical distancing when providing home care services must wear appropriate PPE.

Any private gathering of more than five people/your immediate household must occur in a public venue (ie. restaurant, community hall), abiding by all applicable guidelines of physical distancing, food service, masking, etc.

Outdoor private gatherings remain at 30 people maximum and only if physical distancing of two metres can be maintained at all times.

Work from Home

COVID-19 transmission continues in workplaces throughout the province. Break the chain of transmission; it is highly recommended that you work from home as much as possible, if your occupation allows. If you are already working at home, you should continue to do so.

Reviewing Hospitality Industry Guidelines

The Ministry of Health will be consulting with the hospitality industry (restaurants, bars, casinos, etc.), on continuing to mitigate the risk of transmission in their sectors. The ministry will consult with the hospitality industry to determine how the guidelines, taken seriously by many, can be enhanced to ensure that the necessary measures are being taken to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Reviewing Athletic Organization and Recreation Guidelines

The Ministry of Health will be consulting with athletic organizations and gyms on continuing to mitigate the risk of transmission in their sectors. The ministry will consult with athletic organizations and gyms to determine how the guidelines, taken seriously by many, can be enhanced to ensure that the necessary measures are being taken to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Reviewing Worship Guidelines

The Ministry of Health will be consulting with faith leaders and communities on improving current guidelines for worship services to continue to mitigate the risk of transmission in these settings and how the guidelines, taken seriously by many, can be enhanced to ensure that the necessary measures are being taken to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Update to Re-Open Saskatchewan for Entertainment Transportation

Entertainment transportation (ie. party buses, group limousines and recreational vehicles) are no longer permitted.

Information on the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidelines is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to <a



-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/november/17/covid-19–new-public-health-measures-in-effect-november-19