COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HOLDS ITS 65TH MEETING

sab 25 aprile 2020

​On Friday morning, the COVID-19 Monitoring Committee held its 65th meeting. Chaired by the Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the meeting was attended by the committee members, who represent the relevant government agencies. During the meeting, all relevant COVID-19 updates and reports were reviewed.​

The committee has discussed the global epidemiological situation, as well as the cases reported locally and their health condition. All precautionary measures carried out at the points of entry into the Kingdom will continue in full, the Committee stressed, and will be further tightened. Meanwhile, the Committee commended the citizens’ compliance with the curfew, and called on them to stay home, and refrain from going unless necessary.

Following the meeting, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdulaali, MOH spokesman mentioned that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has jumped to 2,700,000 cases, of which 745,000 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 191,000.

As for the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, he mentioned that 1,172 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. Those newly reported cases were detected in several Kingdom cities, as follows: 272 in Madinah, 242 in Makkah, 210 in Jeddah, 131 in Riyadh, 46 in Dammam, 45 in Jubail, 40 in Al-Hafouf, 30 in Khobar, 21 in Taif, 16 in Bisha, 13 in Hafr Al-Batin, 10 in Al-Hada, 8 in Unaiza, 7 in Hail, 6 in Buraidah, 5 in Sakaka, 5 in Rabegh, 5 in Thurayban, 4 in Jazan, 4 in Sajer, 3 in Yanbu, 3 in Al-Ajeh, 3 in Dhaba, 3. In Mahd Alzahab, 2 in Baqiq, 2 in Al-Zulfi, 2 in Arar, 2 in Al-Qurayyat, 2 in Al-Qunfudah, 2 in Jeddah, and 1 case in Al-Qatif, Al-Majmah, Hotat Bani Tamim, Hotat Sudair, Al-Muzahmiya, Rafha, Tabarjal, Al-Henakiyah, Khulais, Al-Qurie, Al-Moyahh and Baljurashi.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 15,102 cases. Of these, 12,926 cases are active, receiving medical care: there are 93 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

Of the 1,172 confirmed cases today, 298 are Saudis, accounting for 25% of the cases, and 874 non-Saudis or 75% of the cases, he said.

The number of new recoveries has amounted to 124, bringing the total recoveries to date to 2,049. And 6 new deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 127. The new deaths for 2 Saudis, 1 in Jeddah, aged 44 years and the other in Makkah, 58 years, and 4 non-Saudis in Jeddah and Makkah aged 35-65. They mostly suffered from chronic diseases. Of the total cases reported today, 706 cases detected through active surveillance, accounting for 60% of the cases, he said, predicting that more cases will be deducted through the active surveillance. The COVID-19 death rate in the Kingdom is low thanks to the early detection and medical care for all patients.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions provided by MOH. This is especially necessary during the blessed month of Ramadan. Some of the most important instructions to follow include social distancing, avoiding shaking hands, regularly cleansing them, particularly for the elderly and pregnant women.

The MOH spokesman reiterated that anyone who develops symptoms, or is willing to get medical advice, can use the self-assessment application ‘Mawid’, or call 937 which works around the clock.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-04-24-001.aspx