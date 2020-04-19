domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

Agenparl

COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS OUTCOMES OF MASS TESTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

​On Sunday morning, the COVID-19 Monitoring Committee held its 60th meeting. Chaired by the Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the meeting was attended by the committee members, who represent the relevant government agencies. During the meeting, all relevant COVID-19 updates and reports were reviewed. The committee has discussed the global epidemiological situation, as well as the cases reported locally and their health condition. All precautionary measures carried out at the points of entry into the Kingdom will continue in full, the Committee stressed, and will be further tightened. The Committee commended the citizens’ compliance with the curfew, and called on them to stay home, and refrain from going unless necessary.​

Following the meeting, Dr. Muhammad al-Abdulaali, MOH spokesman mentioned that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has amounted to more than 2,300,000 cases, of which more than 600,000 cases have recovered to date. As for the COVID-19 death toll, it has jumped to 160,000 deaths.

 “Speaking of the Kingdom,” Al-Abdulaali said, “We have 1,088 new confirmed cases, of whom 83% are non-Saudis and 17% Saudis”. He mentioned that the new cases were reported in the following cities: 251 in Makkah, 210 in Jeddah, 194 in Dammam, 177 in Madinah, 123 in Al-Hafouf, 85 in Riyadh, 9 in Al-Zulfi, 7 in Taif, 6 in Yanbu, 4 in Hail, 4 in Dhahran, 3 in Unaizah, 3 in Jubail, 3 in Ras Tanurah, 2 in Tabuk, 2 in Rabegh, 1 in Al-Baha, 1 in Al_kharj, 1 in Alais, 1 in Bish, and 1 in Mahayel Assir. 

The number of new recoveries is 69, bringing the total recoveries to 1,398 cases. And the number of new deaths is 5, bringing the total deaths to 97 cases. The new deaths are all non-Saudis, 4 in Makkah and 1 in Jeddah, and their ages between 37-64 years, he said.  

He said that more than 180,000 people were tested for COVID-19 using the antigen and PCR testing, the most common kind of coronavirus test.

He mentioned that all laboratories involved in the COVID-19 testing are accredited by the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control.  They include state-of-the-art regional labs, affiliated to MOH, in addition to other government sectors hospitals and private sector hospitals. 

He said that 892 cases or 82% of today’s confirmed cases were detected through the active testing (mass testing). “The confirmed cases among non-Saudis are on constant rise, during the past three days the rate was 50% before yesterday, 65% yesterday and 85% today”, he explained. 

He reiterated that anyone who develops symptoms, or is willing to get medical advice, can use the self-assessment application ‘Mawid’, or call 937, which works around the clock.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-04-19-001.aspx

Post collegati

COVID-19 MONITORING COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS OUTCOMES OF MASS TESTING

Redazione

SHELTER IN PLACE REGULATIONS FOR PERMITTED BUSINESSES

Redazione

STATEWIDE ANTIBODY TESTING SURVEY BEGINS TOMORROW

Redazione

PLUS DE SOUTIEN POUR NORTHWOOD

Redazione

MORE SUPPORT FOR NORTHWOOD

Redazione

DHSS ANNOUNCES THREE MORE DEATHS INVOLVING RESIDENTS OR PATIENTS AT ITS 24/7 FACILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More