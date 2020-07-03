COVID-19 INFECTION CONTROL INVENTORY AND PLANNING (ICIP) TOOL FOR HOMELESS SERVICE PROVIDERS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 03 luglio 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Office of Infectious Diseases (CDC OID). Published: 6/11/2020.

The purpose of this 20-page tool is to facilitate a conversation between health departments and homeless service providers during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It can also be a starting point for developing an infection prevention and control protocol for homeless service settings.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22869