COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES: INSIGHTS FROM HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 20 aprile 2020 1.

COVID-19 in the United States: Insights from Healthcare Systems

Date Published:
4/17/2020

Format:
Video or Multimedia

Annotation:
During this one-hour, 33-minute Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) Call, presenters discuss the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in the U.S., including key successes and challenges from the hospital response perspective.[more] [less]

Authors:
Harris, Aaron; Foster, Nancy; Reich, David; Compton-Phillips, Amy

Type:
Instructional/Training Material

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21828

