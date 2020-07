COVID-19 IN HUMANITARIAN CONTEXTS: NO EXCUSES TO LEAVE PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES BEHIND!

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 08 luglio 2020 Source: Handicap International. Published: 6/2020.

This 16-page collection and review of evidence aims to illustrate how the COVID-19 crisis triggers disproportionate risks and barriers for men, women, boys, and girls with disabilities living in humanitarian settings. It highlights recommendations for humanitarian actors, to enhance inclusive action, aligned with existing guidance and learnings on disability inclusion.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22929