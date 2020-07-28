(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 28 luglio 2020 Source: National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center (NACC). Published: 7/2/2020.

The COVID-19 Impact Survey was used to gather data on the effect of the pandemic on participants enrolled in the clinical cores of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers, a population of mostly older Americans with cognitive status ranging from normal to mild cognitive impairment to dementia (resulting from Alzheimer’s disease and a range of other etiologies). An additional survey was created for the co-participants.

Questions Adapted From: N/A

Population: Adults Only

Length: 21 questions for the participant, 10 for the co-participant

Time to Complete: 15 minutes for participant, 10 minutes for co-participant

Mode of Administration: Face-to-face

Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)

Pen and Paper

Telephone

Administered by: Self Administered

Specialist/Doctor/Expert

Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer

Language(s): English

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23179