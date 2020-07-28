(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 28 luglio 2020 Source: National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center (NACC). Published: 7/2/2020.
The COVID-19 Impact Survey was used to gather data on the effect of the pandemic on participants enrolled in the clinical cores of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers, a population of mostly older Americans with cognitive status ranging from normal to mild cognitive impairment to dementia (resulting from Alzheimer’s disease and a range of other etiologies). An additional survey was created for the co-participants.
Population: Adults Only
Length: 21 questions for the participant, 10 for the co-participant
Time to Complete: 15 minutes for participant, 10 minutes for co-participant
Mode of Administration: Face-to-face
Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)
Pen and Paper
Telephone
Administered by: Self Administered
Specialist/Doctor/Expert
Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer
Language(s): English
