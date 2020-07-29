Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will establish a testing site in St. Petersburg, Florida. The site, at Pinellas Community Church, will provide up to 500 tests per day.

“In our time of need, I asked on one dark day when I was doing a briefing for volunteers to come help us. I asked for doctors and nurses to come to New York, and 30,000 people from across the country rolled up their sleeves to help,” Governor Cuomo said. “I know I speak for all New Yorkers when I say we will always be grateful for that help that came to us, and we are paying back the favor today by sending PPE to St. Petersburg, where we’ve worked together to establish a community testing site. We will continue to return the favor and lend help to whoever needs it.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said, “Throughout this public health crisis I have admired Governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership and ability to clearly communicate to both New Yorkers and our nation. As Florida continues to confront the worst of COVID-19, I am grateful for the State of New York’s technical assistance and guidance, along with donations of test kits and vital supplies, and am proud to partner with them to ensure residents in our hardest hit neighborhoods have access to additional testing. Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg are on the right track. We have led the way in Florida every step of the way, but widespread testing and the subsequent protocols remain key to getting on the other side of this health crisis. We are pleased to provide a no-cost testing site at Pinellas Community Church to serve both neighboring residents and those throughout the Sunshine City.”

The church testing site was created with expertise and resources from SOMOS Community Care. New York State will also provide the following supplies: