COVID 19: FEMA’S ROLE IN THE RESPONSE AND RELATED CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 luglio 2020 Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Published: 7/14/2020.

This 20-page Congressional testimony addresses the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to acquire and distribute critical medical supplies. It discusses GAO’s recent report on the COVID-19 pandemic response and past work on other disasters, which identified potential challenges FEMA faces in responding to the pandemic and any future nationally significant biological incidents.

