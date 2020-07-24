venerdì, Luglio 24, 2020
Breaking News

ANTICHI AFFRESCHI SOTTO I MOSAICI. LE RADICI CRISTIANE DI VENEZIA

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 244

ARGENTINA, PROTEZIONE MINORI. FORMAZIONE ANTIABUSO ON LINE PER OPERATORI PASTORALI

GARIGLIO (PD): M5S PRIVATIZZA LA TORINO-BARDONECCHIA

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO PATUANELLI IN COMMISSIONE ANAGRAFE TRIBUTARIA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: LAMPEDUSA AL COLLASSO MA IL SINDACO ATTACCA LA LEGA. RISPONDIAMO…

MEETING OF U.S. – RUSSIA EXPERT GROUPS ON TRILATERAL ARMS CONTROL AND…

MEETING OF U.S. – RUSSIA EXPERT GROUPS ON TRILATERAL ARMS CONTROL AND…

ISTITUZIONE ZONE FRANCHE MONTANE IN SICILIA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 6A COMMISSIONE

TAV: CALABRIA (FI), SOLIDARIETà A AGENTI FERITI, BASTA VIOLENZA

Agenparl

COVID 19: FEMA’S ROLE IN THE RESPONSE AND RELATED CHALLENGES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 luglio 2020 Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). Published: 7/14/2020.
This 20-page Congressional testimony addresses the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to acquire and distribute critical medical supplies. It discusses GAO’s recent report on the COVID-19 pandemic response and past work on other disasters, which identified potential challenges FEMA faces in responding to the pandemic and any future nationally significant biological incidents.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23126

Post collegati

COVID 19: FEMA’S ROLE IN THE RESPONSE AND RELATED CHALLENGES

Redazione

ENFORCEMENT POLICY FOR VIRAL TRANSPORT MEDIA DURING THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY: GUIDANCE FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURERS, CLINICAL LABORATORIES, AND FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION STAFF

Redazione

ON THE MECHANISM OF SOOT NUCLEATION. II. E-BRIDGE FORMATION AT THE PAH BAY

Redazione

CARBONYL COMPOUNDS OF RH, IR, AND MT: ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE, BONDING AND VOLATILITY

Redazione

KOREAN REGISTER SETS COURSE FOR DIGITAL TRANSITION

Redazione

PROBING THE IMPACT OF THE N3-SUBSTITUTED ALKYL CHAIN ON THE ELECTRONIC ENVIRONMENT OF THE CATION AND THE ANION FOR 1,3-DIALKYLIMIDAZOLIUM IONIC LIQUIDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More