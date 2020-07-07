martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

LA GIOCONDA TORNA A SORRIDERE: IL LOUVRE RIAPRE CON LE MASCHERINE

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

STATEMENT ON IOSCO COMPLIANCE FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK ADMINISTERED…

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

Agenparl

COVID-19 EXPOSES ASIAN BANKS’ VULNERABILITY TO US DOLLAR FUNDING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 07 luglio 2020

Publication | July 2020


COVID-19 Exposes Asian Banks’ Vulnerability to US Dollar Funding

This brief examines the US dollar funding exposure of Asian banks and suggests how policy makers in the region could support financial stability.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has put pressure on emerging Asian financial markets and currencies, highlighting their vulnerabilities to US dollar funding risks. This brief explores the role of the US dollar as the dominant currency for international trade and financial transactions and the rise in Asian banks’ US dollar funding activities since the global financial crisis. It looks at the implications of Asian banks’ exposure to US dollar funding and highlights considerations for policy makers.

Author 
Type 
Series 
Pages 
Dimensions 
SKU 
  • BRF200198-2
ISBN 
  • 978-92-9262-277-0 (print)
  • 978-92-9262-278-7 (electronic)
ISSN 
  • 2071-7202 (print)
  • 2218-2675 (electronic)
Citable URI 

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/616091/covid-19-asian-banks-vulnerability-us-dollar-funding.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/616091/covid-19-asian-banks-vulnerability-us-dollar-funding.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.adb.org/publications/covid-19-asian-banks-vulnerability-us-dollar-funding

Post collegati

COVID-19 EXPOSES ASIAN BANKS’ VULNERABILITY TO US DOLLAR FUNDING

Redazione

GERMANY: COVID-19 WILL CHANGE GERMAN LIVESTOCK INDUSTRY

Redazione

LEADERSHIP IN CYBER SECURITY: WHO TAKES RESPONSIBILITY?

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JULY 6, 2020)

Redazione

NEW JOBS AS SOD TURNS ON $301.25M SUNNY COAST BRUCE UPGRADE

Redazione

DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE – 6 JULY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More