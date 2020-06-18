COVID-19 EXPERIENCES AMONG SOUTH AFRICAN ADOLESCENT GIRLS AND THEIR MOTHERS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: University of Illinois at Chicago, School of Public Health. Published: 6/15/2020.

This tool was developed to measure experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic among South African adolescent girls (ages 15-19 years) and their mothers/caregivers within the IMARA (Informed, Motivated, Aware and Responsible Adolescents and Adults) study. It addresses psychological experiences (e.g., stress) and coping strategies, as well as effects of COVID-19 on mother-daughter relationships, living situations, sexual risk behaviors (e.g., frequency of sexual intercourse, drug/alcohol use), and health practices (e.g., adherence to medication). It is designed to be completed via self-report, either in person or over the telephone.

Questions Adapted From: -Q1 is from the COVID-19 Exposure and Family Impact Survey (CEFIS), developed by The Center for Pediatric Traumatic Stress

-Qs 2-12 are adapted from the COVID-19 Questionnaire Child Self-Report Primary Version, Environmental Influences on Child Health

Population: Adults and Teens

Length: 23 questions

Time to Complete: 7-8 minutes

Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)

Telephone

Administered by: Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer

Language(s): English; Xhosa

