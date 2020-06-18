giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

UNITED NATIONS: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE ELECTION…

GIUSTIZIA, PALAMARA: CHIEDO DI ESSERE ASCOLTATO PER CHIARIRE I FATTI CONTESTATI

CASO REGENI, CONTE: PRIORITA’ E’ RICERCA VERITA’

IMPROVED TRAINING TO REDUCE CONFLICT IN YOUTH CUSTODY

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S MEETING WITH PRESIDENT MACRON: 18 JUNE 2020

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN AN INTERNATIONAL VIDEO…

THE UNITED STATES TARGETS NETWORK SUPPORTING CORRUPT VENEZUELAN ACTORS ATTEMPTING TO EVADE SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES TARGETS NETWORK SUPPORTING CORRUPT VENEZUELAN ACTORS ATTEMPTING TO EVADE SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES TARGETS NETWORK SUPPORTING CORRUPT VENEZUELAN ACTORS ATTEMPTING TO EVADE SANCTIONS

FINDING SOLUTIONS TO GLOBAL DISPLACEMENT

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COVID-19 EXPERIENCES AMONG SOUTH AFRICAN ADOLESCENT GIRLS AND THEIR MOTHERS

COVID-19 EXPERIENCES AMONG SOUTH AFRICAN ADOLESCENT GIRLS AND THEIR MOTHERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 18 giugno 2020 Source: University of Illinois at Chicago, School of Public Health. Published: 6/15/2020.
This tool was developed to measure experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic among South African adolescent girls (ages 15-19 years) and their mothers/caregivers within the IMARA (Informed, Motivated, Aware and Responsible Adolescents and Adults) study. It addresses psychological experiences (e.g., stress) and coping strategies, as well as effects of COVID-19 on mother-daughter relationships, living situations, sexual risk behaviors (e.g., frequency of sexual intercourse, drug/alcohol use), and health practices (e.g., adherence to medication). It is designed to be completed via self-report, either in person or over the telephone.

Questions Adapted From: -Q1 is from the COVID-19 Exposure and Family Impact Survey (CEFIS), developed by The Center for Pediatric Traumatic Stress
-Qs 2-12 are adapted from the COVID-19 Questionnaire Child Self-Report Primary Version, Environmental Influences on Child Health
Population: Adults and Teens
Length: 23 questions
Time to Complete: 7-8 minutes
Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)
Telephone
Administered by: Trained Lay Examiner/Interviewer
Language(s): English; Xhosa
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22689

Post collegati

VICE CHIEF’S CHALLENGE SUBMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED

Redazione

GOV. PRITZKER SIGNS REMOTE LEARNING LEGISLATION TO PROTECT STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS

Redazione

OUR NEWLY REDESIGNED RETIREMENT BENEFITS PORTAL

Redazione

UNITED NATIONS: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE ELECTION OF THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND OF FIVE NEW NON-PERMANENT MEMBERS TO THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL

Redazione

C3PNO COVID-19 SURVEY: COLLABORATING CONSORTIUM OF COHORTS PRODUCING NIDA OPPORTUNITIES (C3PNO) SURVEY OF COVID-19 RISKS/EFFECTS, SUBSTANCE USE, AND HIV/AIDS

Redazione

COVID-19 EXPERIENCES AMONG SOUTH AFRICAN ADOLESCENT GIRLS AND THEIR MOTHERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More