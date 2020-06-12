venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
COVID-19 EVALUATION OF RISK IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS (PROJECT COVERED)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 12 giugno 2020 Source: University of Iowa (UI). Published: 4/2020.
Project COVERED is a prospective enrolled-cohort analysis of 1,600 health care personnel (HCP) working in 20 U.S. emergency departments (EDs) with the following primary objectives: (1) to estimate the attributable risk of occupational acquisition of COVID-19 infection for ED HCP; (2) to identify patient-, provider-, facility-, and procedure-based risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 transmission to ED HCP; and (3) to determine the prevalence of symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 infection. Secondary aims of the study include: (1) to measure how ED operations change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) to measure how organizational factors contribute to HCP well-being during the pandemic; and (3) to understand how HCPs are using PPE, and applying countermeasures to reduce transmission outside the workplace. Data are collected from participants and from facilities on a weekly basis during a planned 12-week observation period.

Modules included in the surveys include: (1) Participant interest screening form; (2) Participant enrollment form/baseline participant survey; (3) Baseline facility form; (4) Weekly participant survey; (5) Weekly facility survey; (6) Endotracheal intubation/cardiac arrest form; (7) Patient information form; (8) Post-serology follow-up form (week 4); (9) Post-serology site PI organizational factors form; (10) Participant six-month follow-up survey; (11) Facility six-month follow-up survey; and (12) Baseline positive testing follow-up form. In addition to survey data, participants are providing serum serology and nasal PCR samples for testing every two weeks. Survey are all administered from a central REDCap system, and participants are sent survey requests by email and text message.

Population: Adult Workers
Length: 611
Time to Complete: 12 weeks
Mode of Administration: Online (e.g., computer-assisted interview)
Administered by: Self Administered
Language(s): Engilsh
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22586

