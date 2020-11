(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 07 novembre 2020 An enzyme that helps COVID-19 (coronavirus) infect the body also plays a role in inflammation and patient outcomes in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a new study. The findings raise the possibility that anti-inflammatory drug therapies for IBD may aid recovery from coronavirus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201105183743.htm