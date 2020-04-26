Issues Executive Order Allowing Pharmacists to Conduct Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19

State is Conducting Antibody Testing for Frontline Health Care Workers at Four New York City Hospitals and Health Care Systems

State Will Conduct Antibody Testing for First Responders and Transit Workers Starting Next Week

Confirms 10,553 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 282,143; New Cases in 57 Counties