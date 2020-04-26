(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), dom 26 aprile 2020 <!–
April 25, 2020
Albany, NY
Issues Executive Order Allowing Pharmacists to Conduct Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19
State is Conducting Antibody Testing for Frontline Health Care Workers at Four New York City Hospitals and Health Care Systems
State Will Conduct Antibody Testing for First Responders and Transit Workers Starting Next Week
Confirms 10,553 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 282,143; New Cases in 57 Counties
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state is expanding diagnostic testing criteria to include more frontline New York workers – a direct result of rapidly increasing diagnostic testing capacity. The expanded criteria will now allow all first responders, health care workers and essential employees to be tested for COVID-19 even if they aren’t symptomatic. The state will continue to expand testing criteria as testing capacity increases.
Governor Cuomo also announced he will issue an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19. This action will unlock a network of over 5,000 pharmacies as COVID-19 testing locations and help the state build a collection network to meet laboratory capacity and increase overall testing capacity.
The Governor also announced the state is continuing to conduct antibody testing for frontline health care workers, including at four hospitals and health care systems in New York City today. The antibody testing will be conducted at Bellevue Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital Center, Montefiore Medical Center and SUNY Downstate Medical Center which is currently being used only for COVID-19 patients. Additionally, the state will begin conductI NG antibody testing for first responders and transit workers starting next week, including MTA employees and transit workers, New York State Police and the New York City Police Department.
We’ve been working with the federal government to increase the capacity of labs that process these diagnostic tests, and now we need more collection sites so we continue to ramp up our testing across the state.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
“We know that testing is a key component of re-opening the economy and getting to a new normal, and New York State is already doing more tests per capita than any state or country,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve been working with the federal government to increase the capacity of labs that process these diagnostic tests, and now we need more collection sites so we continue to ramp up our testing across the state. I am issuing an Executive Order allowing our state’s 5,000 pharmacies to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19, which will greatly increase our testing capacity and allow us to expand eligibility for these tests to the frontline workers and essential employees who have been going to work and interacting with the public throughout this crisis.”
Finally, the Governor confirmed 10,553 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 282,143 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 282,143 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
899
|
94
|
Allegany
|
35
|
4
|
Broome
|
251
|
19
|
Cattaraugus
|
45
|
6
|
Cayuga
|
47
|
8
|
Chautauqua
|
27
|
0
|
Chemung
|
103
|
24
|
Chenango
|
91
|
7
|
Clinton
|
54
|
1
|
Columbia
|
140
|
11
|
Cortland
|
28
|
3
|
Delaware
|
58
|
7
|
Dutchess
|
2,660
|
143
|
Erie
|
2,773
|
170
|
Essex
|
24
|
2
|
Franklin
|
14
|
1
|
Fulton
|
61
|
32
|
Genesee
|
141
|
14
|
Greene
|
107
|
17
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
56
|
0
|
Jefferson
|
59
|
1
|
Lewis
|
9
|
0
|
Livingston
|
58
|
14
|
Madison
|
121
|
15
|
Monroe
|
1,285
|
86
|
Montgomery
|
46
|
7
|
Nassau
|
33,798
|
1,033
|
Niagara
|
344
|
12
|
NYC
|
155,113
|
4,640
|
Oneida
|
364
|
41
|
Onondaga
|
664
|
25
|
Ontario
|
82
|
9
|
Orange
|
7,973
|
818
|
Orleans
|
75
|
15
|
Oswego
|
57
|
6
|
Otsego
|
60
|
10
|
Putnam
|
885
|
266
|
Rensselaer
|
221
|
23
|
Rockland
|
11,091
|
1,000
|
Saratoga
|
320
|
42
|
Schenectady
|
431
|
134
|
Schoharie
|
33
|
12
|
Schuyler
|
7
|
0
|
Seneca
|
36
|
18
|
St. Lawrence
|
156
|
12
|
Steuben
|
204
|
33
|
Suffolk
|
31,368
|
762
|
Sullivan
|
689
|
61
|
Tioga
|
71
|
31
|
Tompkins
|
126
|
5
|
Ulster
|
1,166
|
190
|
Warren
|
132
|
10
|
Washington
|
113
|
30
|
Wayne
|
65
|
12
|
Westchester
|
27,231
|
598
|
Wyoming
|
57
|
14
|
Yates
|
16
|
5
Next Section
Continue
Contact the Governor’s Press Office
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/covid-19-diagnostic-testing-criteria-expanding