COVID-19: DEMENTIA CHALLENGES TO CONTACT TRACING

During this 33-minute webcast recording, experts from the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe some of the challenges to COVID-19 contact tracing programs posed by dementia. They offer immediate steps contact tracing programs and personnel can take to better serve this vulnerable population, and resources public health departments and their partners can use.

