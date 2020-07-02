COVID-19 DELAYS GREAT LAKES BUOY DEPLOYMENT, MTU HELPS FILL THE GAP

(AGENPARL) – HOUGHTON (MICHIGAN), gio 02 luglio 2020

Michigan Tech and the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research have stepped

in to ensure buoys are deployed in Lake Superior despite delays due to COVID-19.

An unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the delayed deployment

of Great Lakes weather and wave buoys, which provide critical weather and wave conditions

information to commercial shipping, recreational boaters, anglers, swimmers and local

tour boat businesses.

About the Researcher John Lenters <a



906-487-3197 Research Interests Impacts of climate on lake temperature and ice cover

Lake surface energy balance studies

Marine weather observations and forecasting

Great Lakes evaporation and water levels

Climate impacts on lake and land surface hydrology

Mesoscale and boundary layer meteorology

Great Lakes observation networks

Societal impacts of climate change

Autonomous sensors at the lake-air interface Researcher Profile

Stepping in to fill this gap are Michigan Tech and the Cooperative Institute for Great

Lakes Research (CIGLR), a partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric

Administration (NOAA), University of Michigan, and 18 partner institutions, including

MTU. John Lenters, an associate research scientist at Michigan Tech’s Great Lakes Research Center, requested rapid response funding from CIGLR in late May to purchase a Sofar Ocean

“Spotter” wave buoy to measure wave conditions, wind velocity and surface water temperature.

Michigan Tech has matched CIGLR’s funding by purchasing a second Spotter buoy.

“Numerous nearshore buoys such as those along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore have

been delayed this year due to COVID-19, despite reliance on these buoys by the National

Weather Service, National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard,” Lenters said. “This

constitutes an emergency situation that puts Great Lakes communities and businesses

at significant risk from the massive gap in data and the adverse impact it will have

on the Weather Service’s nearshore marine forecasts.”

The Spotter buoys join a third one that Michigan Tech deployed in late April off the

coast of Gay, Michigan. That buoy is being used to measure wave conditions, an important

factor in the ongoing dredging of stamp sands near Buffalo Reef. The dredging project

is designed to help protect local fish spawning grounds and mitigate encroachment of the white sand beaches on Grand Traverse Bay.

The most recent CIGLR-funded buoy was deployed near Munising on June 27, along Pictured

Rocks National Lakeshore near Grand Portal Point. This scenic but treacherous stretch

of rocky shoreline is frequented by kayakers and tour boats, particularly during the

summer holiday season, making it a priority to deploy the buoy in advance of the Fourth

of July.

“CIGLR is pleased to provide these emergency funds to MTU at the perfect time. We

know just how much the public relies on buoy data for their decision-making around

the Great Lakes,” said Mary Ogdahl, CIGLR program manager. “With one of the busiest

ecotourism weekends of the year quickly approaching, our partnership with MTU will

help ensure that people have the information they need to enjoy this national treasure

in the safest way possible.”

The remaining Spotter buoy is likely to soon be deployed off Stannard Rock to the

east of the Keweenaw Peninsula, since the area is a popular fishing reef not far from

commercial shipping lanes.

“With all the delays this year, we thought it would be a good time to get a couple

more Spotter buoys and deploy them in strategic places that benefit multiple users,

including the shipping industry and recreational users like kayakers and anglers,”

Lenters said. “We want to maximize the use and the public safety benefit.”

The Spotter buoys are easy to deploy from a small boat, giving them an advantage over

many of the larger buoys used in the Great Lakes, which can require cranes to lower

them into the water. They are about 16 inches across and 12 inches tall, and at just

12 pounds are quite lightweight. When deployed, the buoys are moored to the lake bottom

using a small mooring line and anchor, along with orange marker floats and a nighttime

light to alert boaters.

The buoys measure surface water temperature and wave height, direction and period

(the time between waves), in addition to providing an estimate of wind speed and direction

that is based on wave activity.

A Michigan Tech Spotter buoy in Grand Traverse Bay with the Huron Mountains on the

horizon. Image Credit: John Lenters

Fonte/Source: https://www.mtu.edu/news/stories/2020/july/covid19-delays-great-lakes-buoy-deployment-mtu-helps-fill-the-gap.html