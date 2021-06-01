(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mar 01 giugno 2021

The Ministry of Health received 5816 test results since the last update, and three were positive for COVID-19. This gives a test positivity rate of 0.05%.

These results are from testing done on Wednesday (three positive out of 1327 results (0.2% positivity), Thursday (0 positive out of 1660 results (0.0% positivity)), Friday (0 positive out of 1434 results (0.0% positivity)) and Saturday (0 positive out of 1395 results (0.0% positivity)).

Additionally, there were 13 recoveries and one death which occurred over the weekend.