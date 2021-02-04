COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 3 FEBRUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, gio 04 febbraio 2021

Good day.

There were 389 test results received by the Ministry of Health since the last update, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, since the last update, there have been no recoveries.

There are currently 11 active cases, of which;

· Seven are under public health monitoring and

· Four are in hospital with none in critical care;

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 692 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 669 persons have recovered, and 12 persons have sadly succumbed to COVID-19.

The mean age of all confirmed positive cases is 43 years (median: 40 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The mean age of all currently active cases is 55 years (median: 50 years), and the ages range from less than 30 years (age group: 20-29 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

To protect privacy and confidentiality, age information will not be provided on the hospitalized cases.

The mean age of all deceased cases is 75 years (median: 77 years), and the ages range from less than 60 years (age group: 50-59 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

The source of all cases is as follows:

· 200 are imported

· 490 are classified as local transmission of which:

· 400 are local transmission with known contact/source and

· 90 are local transmission with an unknown contact/source

· Two are under investigation

As investigations proceed, transmission categories may change. Today’s update has 1 case moving from under investigation to local transmission with known contact/source.

Of the over 160,000 test results reported, the mean age of all persons tested is 43 years (median: 42 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than one, and Bermuda’s current country status remains “Sporadic Cases”.

The Ministry of Health can report that Bermuda has exceeded 5000 vaccinations, including more than 200 persons who are now fully immunized.

“Whilst we are pleased with the numbers of persons vaccinated thus far, we must ensure that all persons in the critical groups that are at risk are safely vaccinated,” said Minister of Health, Kim Wilson.

“If you know anyone in any of our high-risk target groups who has not registered their interest in getting the vaccine, please encourage or help them to register online at: forms.gov.bm/covidvaccine.”

“19,500 additional doses have arrived, which means that we can now start moving towards Phase 2 of the National Allocation Strategy. While we continue to ask those in Priority Group 1(A) or 1(B) to register their interest and be vaccinated, we are also asking those residents in Phase 2, to register their interest online. Phase 2 is people 50 years and older, as well as vulnerable people (those with heart disease, chronic kidney or liver disease, and diabetes, for example), essential travellers and residents with disabilities.”

For information on vaccines and how the COVID-19 vaccination will be administered, as well as frequently asked questions on the vaccine, visit www.gov.bm/vaccines.

The Ministry of Health would like to remind parents of children who will be on half-term break next week that non-essential travel is strongly discouraged. However, if travel is essential, the Ministry of Health has developed guidance for the Safe Return to School and Day Care after Travel. These guidance requirements are the minimum recommended for schools and day cares and shall be used to implement policies for teachers, staff, children and parents in school and day care settings. You can find this guidance at gov.bm/coronavirus-schools.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-daily-release-3-february-2021