giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Breaking News

WORLD-FIRST COVID-19 ALTERNATING DOSE VACCINE STUDY LAUNCHES IN UK

£11 MILLION BOOST FOR ENERGY ENTREPRENEURS TO TURN GREEN DREAMS INTO REALITY

JOINT STATEMENT FROM CHANCELLOR OF THE DUCHY OF LANCASTER GOVE AND VICE-PRESIDENT…

“NESSUNA CONDOTTA CRIMINALE NEI PAGAMENTI DAL VATICANO ALL’AUSTRALIA”

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS DISCUSSED THE SITUATION IN THE REGION WITH…

AUTORITà SISTEMA PORTUALE MAR TIRRENO

PRESS RELEASE: NEW COMMISSIONER APPOINTED TO OVERSEE EDUCATION CATCH-UP

PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA”: AVVIATO ESAME E AUDIZIONI…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 FEBRUARY…

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 3 FEBRUARY 2021

Agenparl

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 3 FEBRUARY 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, gio 04 febbraio 2021

Good day.

There were 389 test results received by the Ministry of Health since the last update, and none were positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, since the last update, there have been no recoveries.

There are currently 11 active cases, of which;

· Seven are under public health monitoring and

· Four are in hospital with none in critical care;

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 692 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 669 persons have recovered, and 12 persons have sadly succumbed to COVID-19.

The mean age of all confirmed positive cases is 43 years (median: 40 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The mean age of all currently active cases is 55 years (median: 50 years), and the ages range from less than 30 years (age group: 20-29 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

To protect privacy and confidentiality, age information will not be provided on the hospitalized cases.

The mean age of all deceased cases is 75 years (median: 77 years), and the ages range from less than 60 years (age group: 50-59 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

The source of all cases is as follows:

· 200 are imported

· 490 are classified as local transmission of which:

· 400 are local transmission with known contact/source and 

· 90 are local transmission with an unknown contact/source

· Two are under investigation

As investigations proceed, transmission categories may change.  Today’s update has 1 case moving from under investigation to local transmission with known contact/source.

Of the over 160,000 test results reported, the mean age of all persons tested is 43 years (median:  42 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than one, and Bermuda’s current country status remains “Sporadic Cases”.

The Ministry of Health can report that Bermuda has exceeded 5000 vaccinations, including more than 200 persons who are now fully immunized. 

“Whilst we are pleased with the numbers of persons vaccinated thus far, we must ensure that all persons in the critical groups that are at risk are safely vaccinated,” said Minister of Health, Kim Wilson.

“If you know anyone in any of our high-risk target groups who has not registered their interest in getting the vaccine, please encourage or help them to register online at: forms.gov.bm/covidvaccine.”

“19,500 additional doses have arrived, which means that we can now start moving towards Phase 2 of the National Allocation Strategy. While we continue to ask those in Priority Group 1(A) or 1(B) to register their interest and be vaccinated, we are also asking those residents in Phase 2, to register their interest online. Phase 2 is people 50 years and older, as well as vulnerable people (those with heart disease, chronic kidney or liver disease, and diabetes, for example), essential travellers and residents with disabilities.”

For information on vaccines and how the COVID-19 vaccination will be administered, as well as frequently asked questions on the vaccine, visit www.gov.bm/vaccines.

The Ministry of Health would like to remind parents of children who will be on half-term break next week that non-essential travel is strongly discouraged. However, if travel is essential, the Ministry of Health has developed guidance for the Safe Return to School and Day Care after Travel. These guidance requirements are the minimum recommended for schools and day cares and shall be used to implement policies for teachers, staff, children and parents in school and day care settings. You can find this guidance at gov.bm/coronavirus-schools.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-daily-release-3-february-2021

Post collegati

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 3 FEBRUARY 2021

Redazione

CALL FOR PROPOSAL TO OUTSOURCE THE EU-JAPAN TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER HELPDESK SERVICE IN FY2021

Redazione

BILL SEEKS MORE UPFRONT TRANSPARENCY IN HEALTH CARE COSTS

Redazione

BOOST TO LOCAL PUBLIC HEALTH GRANTS COULD SUPPORT PREVENTION EFFORTS ACROSS STATE

Redazione

POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW (HS0293R)

Redazione

GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACTS – BATTLING MARINE PLASTIC WASTE: NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY’S ROLE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More