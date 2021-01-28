COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, gio 28 gennaio 2021

There were 712 test results received by the Ministry of Health since the last update, and one was positive for COVID-19. The new case is classified as imported by a resident who arrived on BA 2233 from London on 21 January 2021 and tested positive on their day four test. As per the revised policy for travellers arriving from the United Kingdom, this passenger was already in quarantine since arrival. Travellers arriving from the UK must quarantine in their accommodation for four days. They may only be released from quarantine after receiving a negative result from the Day 4 COVID-19 test.

Additionally, since the last update, 2 cases have recovered.

There are currently 29 active cases, of which;

· 25 are under public health monitoring and

· Four are in hospital with none in critical care;

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 689 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 648 persons have recovered, and 12 persons have sadly succumbed to COVID-19.

The mean age of all confirmed positive cases is 43 years (median: 40 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The mean age of all currently active cases is 49 years (median: 47 years), and the ages range from less than 30 years (age group: 20-29 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

The mean age of all currently hospitalised cases is 77 years (median: 78 years), and the ages range from less than 60 years (age group: 50-59 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

The source of all cases is as follows:

· 199 are Imported

· 482 are classified as local transmission of which:

· 397 are local transmission with known contact/source and

· 85 are local transmission with an unknown contact/source

· 8 are under investigation

As investigations proceed, transmission categories may change. Today’s update has one case moving from under investigation to local transmission with known contact/source.

Of the over 160,000 test results reported, the mean age of all persons tested is 43 years (median: 42 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The seven-day average of our real-time reproduction number is less than 1 (0.20) and Bermuda’s current country status remains “Sporadic Cases”.

The Minister of Health, the Hon Kim Wilson, clarifies a statement that she made in last nights (26 January) press briefing.

“When asked about genome sequencing I mistakenly said that we were doing it through Public Health England. However, I have been informed that we sent 10 samples to CARPHA this week for sequencing and we will be sending 10 per month. CARPHA has an approximate three week turn-around. This is in addition to the soon to be commenced, on island sequencing through the Bermuda Government Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory (MDL),” said Minister Wilson.

“There was also a question regarding a physician removing his traveller wristband. To clarify, Bermuda Hospitals Board staff quarantine for eight days before returning to work after travel. After that, yes, a surgeon who needs to scrub, for example, is permitted to remove the wristband as it is unhygienic.”

Also addressing concerns from the public, Minister Wilson said: “It has come to our attention that some people, eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A, may have completed the online registration form between 11 and 13 Jan, and not yet received an appointment for their vaccine. We apologise for that. If you are one of those people, please email <a rel="noopener noreferrer" call the Hotline at 444 2498 (option #2), so that we can record your details and give you an appointment as soon as possible. However, please note that the Hotline has a high volume of calls, and we will be able to address your requests via email more promptly.”

