(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 14 giugno 2021

The Ministry of Health received 4800 test results since the last update, and one (1) was positive for COVID-19. This gives a test positivity rate of 0.02%.

These results are from testing done on Thursday (0 positive out of 1807 results (0.0% positivity)), Friday (1 positive out of 1488 results (0.1% positivity)) and Saturday (0 positive out of 1505 results (0.0% positivity)).

The new case is classified as local transmission with known contact as they are associated with a known case.

Additionally, there was one (1) recovery and no deaths.