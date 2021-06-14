(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 14 giugno 2021
The Ministry of Health received 4800 test results since the last update, and one (1) was positive for COVID-19. This gives a test positivity rate of 0.02%.
These results are from testing done on Thursday (0 positive out of 1807 results (0.0% positivity)), Friday (1 positive out of 1488 results (0.1% positivity)) and Saturday (0 positive out of 1505 results (0.0% positivity)).
The new case is classified as local transmission with known contact as they are associated with a known case.
Additionally, there was one (1) recovery and no deaths.
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-daily-release-14-june-2021