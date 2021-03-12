COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 11 MARCH 2021

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 12 marzo 2021

Good day.

The Ministry of Health received 423 test results since the last update, and one (1) was positive for COVID-19. The one (1) new case is classified as under investigation. This case is a resident with no currently identified link to other known cases or history of travel in the past 14 days.

Additionally, since the last update, there were two (2) recoveries.

There are currently 28 active cases, of which;

· All 28 are under public health monitoring and;

· None are in the hospital.