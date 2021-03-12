venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

TURING SCHEME TO OPEN UP GLOBAL STUDY AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES

NEW TREE FUND FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCED

ON THE PASSING OF IVOIRIAN PRIME MINISTER HAMED BAKAYOKO

LOCAL EU STATEMENT ON THE DECISION OF FIVE MICRONESIAN STATES TO INITIATE…

THE EXPECTED PAROLE OF HAMPIG “HARRY” SASSOUNIAN

ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY IN HONG KONG

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 11, 2021

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, WITH FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY AND THE US,…

DICHIARAZIONE DI THOMAS H. ANDREWS RELATORE SPECIALE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE SULLA SITUAZIONE…

READOUT OF U.S. SPECIAL ENVOY LENDERKING’S TRIP TO THE GULF AND JORDAN

Agenparl
Image default

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 11 MARCH 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 12 marzo 2021

Good day.

The Ministry of Health received 423 test results since the last update, and one (1) was positive for COVID-19. The one (1) new case is classified as under investigation. This case is a resident with no currently identified link to other known cases or history of travel in the past 14 days.

Additionally, since the last update, there were two (2) recoveries.

There are currently 28 active cases, of which;

·         All 28 are under public health monitoring and;

·         None are in the hospital.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-daily-release-11-march-2021

Post collegati

COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 11 MARCH 2021

Redazione

ANTIAROMATICITY-AROMATICITY TRANSITION OF CYCLO[16]CARBON UPON METAL ENCAPSULATION

Redazione

TIMOR-LESTE: COVID-19 FOOD SECURITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Redazione

UP HOLDS 2ND WEBINAR SERIES ON ONLINE RESOURCES FOR UP STUDENTS

Redazione

A HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURE OF CO0.85SE@NC/ZNSE@NC YOLK-DOUBLE-SHELL POLYHEDRON FOR LONG-TERM LITHIUM STORAGE

Redazione

PAYING FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN THE NEW ADMINISTRATION.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More