(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 12 giugno 2021

The Ministry of Health received 1683 test results since the last update, and zero (0) were positive for COVID-19. This gives a test positivity rate of 0.0%.

Additionally, there were three (3) recoveries and no deaths.

There are currently four (4) active cases, of which;

• Four (4) are under public health monitoring and;

• None are in the hospital.

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 2497 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 2460 persons have recovered, and sadly, 33 COVID related deaths.

The source of all cases is as follows: