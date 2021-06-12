(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 12 giugno 2021
The Ministry of Health received 1683 test results since the last update, and zero (0) were positive for COVID-19. This gives a test positivity rate of 0.0%.
Additionally, there were three (3) recoveries and no deaths.
There are currently four (4) active cases, of which;
• Four (4) are under public health monitoring and;
• None are in the hospital.
Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 2497 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 2460 persons have recovered, and sadly, 33 COVID related deaths.
The source of all cases is as follows:
