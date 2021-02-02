COVID-19 DAILY RELEASE 1 FEBRUARY 2021

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mar 02 febbraio 2021

Good day.

There were 1587 test results received by the Ministry of Health since the last update, and one was positive for COVID-19. The new case is classified as imported by a resident who arrived on BA 2233 from London on 29 January 2021 and tested positive on their arrival test

Additionally, since the last update, 15 cases have recovered.

There are currently 12 active cases, of which;

· Eight are under public health monitoring and

· Four are in hospital with none in critical care;

Since March 2020, Bermuda has recorded 692 total confirmed cases of COVID-19; out of those, 668 persons have recovered, and 12 persons have sadly succumbed to COVID-19.

The mean age of all confirmed positive cases is 43 years (median: 40 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The mean age of all currently active cases is 55 years (median: 51 years), and the ages range from less than 30 years (age group: 20-29 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

To protect privacy and confidentiality, age information will not be provided on the hospitalized cases.

The mean age of all deceased cases is 75 years (median: 77 years), and the ages range from less than 60 years (age group: 50-59 years) to greater than 80 years (age group: 80-100 years).

The source of all cases is as follows:

· 200 are Imported

· 487 are classified as local transmission of which:

· 399 are local transmission with known contact/source and

· 88 are local transmission with an unknown contact/source

· Five are under investigation

As investigations proceed, transmission categories may change. Today’s update has 1 case moving from under investigation to local transmission with known contact/source and 1 case moving from under investigation to local transmission with unknown contact/source.

Of the over 160,000 test results reported, the mean age of all persons tested is 43 years (median: 42 years), and the ages range from less than one year to greater than 100 years.

The seven-day average of our real time reproduction number is less than 1 (0.33) and Bermuda’s current country status remains “Sporadic Cases”.

The Ministry of Health would like to remind the public that there is no cost to any resident that wishes to be vaccinated. If you fall into any of the phased priority groups and are interested in getting the vaccine as soon as possible to go to: https://forms.gov.bm/covidvaccine. Filling out this form should take approximately two minutes.

Also, the Ministry acknowledges there are a number of persons in our target groups Phase 1A and 1B who mistakenly provided the wrong number when registering, thus preventing the Hotline team from contacting them to make an appointment. If you are in one of these first two groups, particularly if you are a person more than 80 years old, please contact the Vaccine Hotline at 444-2489 (option #2) to make sure you get vaccinated.

“If enough people in Bermuda are vaccinated, the virus is less able to spread as the number of susceptible people is lowered,” reminded the Minister of Health, the Hon Kim Wilson.

“Getting vaccinated will protect you, and it will also help protect the people you interact with, especially those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those individuals in higher-risk groups include the elderly and those who are extremely clinically vulnerable. If you have any questions about your vulnerability, please talk with your primary care physician.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-daily-release-1-february-2021