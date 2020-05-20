mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Breaking News

COVID-19. AFRICA, RIAPERTURE IN ORDINE SPARSO

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH BILL AND MELINDA GATES: 19 MAY 2020

ECONOMIA: LA PANDEMIA HA AUMENTATO GLI SQUILIBRI SOCIALI

US EXPORTS LEADS TO £1M EXPORTS BOOM FOR LEVITY CROP SCIENCE

DANNI CAUSATI ALL’AGRICOLTURA DALL’ECCESSIVA PRESENZA DELLA FAUNA SELVATICA

EU, WESTERN BALKANS AND TURKEY: WORKING TOGETHER TO OVERCOME ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 MAY…

DELEGA SEMPLIFICAZIONE E RAZIONALIZZAZIONE ORDINAMENTO MILITARE: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI IN 4A…

MARTEDì 19 MAGGIO 2020 – 218ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

AN INCLUSIVE POLITICAL SOLUTION IN LIBYA IS STILL GREATLY NEEDED

Agenparl

COVID-19 CRISIS CAUSES 17% DROP IN GLOBAL CARBON EMISSIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 20 maggio 2020 (University of East Anglia) The COVID-19 global lockdown has had an ‘extreme’ effect on daily carbon emissions, but it is unlikely to last — according to a new analysis by an international team of scientists.The study published in the journal Nature Climate Change shows that daily emissions decreased by 17% — or 17 million tonnes of carbon dioxide — globally during the peak of the confinement measures in early April compared to mean daily levels in 2019, dropping to levels last observed in 2006.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoea-ccc051820.php

Post collegati

CARDEROCK ENGINEERS ROAD TRIP TO SAN DIEGO TO CONDUCT CALM WATER TRIALS

Redazione

COVID-19 CRISIS CAUSES 17% DROP IN GLOBAL CARBON EMISSIONS

Redazione

CAREONE OMEPRAZOLE (OMEPRAZOLE) TABLET, ORALLY DISINTEGRATING, DELAYED RELEASE [AMERICAN SALES COMPANY]

Redazione

RECONSIDERATION OF THE CONFORMATION OF METHYL CELLULOSE AND HYDROXYPROPYL METHYL CELLULOSE ETHERS IN AQUEOUS SOLUTION

Redazione

AFBF WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT OF CFAP DIRECT PAYMENT DETAILS

Redazione

4,4′-DIFLUOROBENZHYDRYL-MODIFIED BIS(IMINO)-PYRIDYLIRON(II) CHLORIDES AS THERMALLY STABLE PRECATALYSTS FOR STRICTLY LINEAR POLYETHYLENES WITH NARROW DISPERSITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More