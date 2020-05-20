COVID-19 CRISIS CAUSES 17% DROP IN GLOBAL CARBON EMISSIONS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 20 maggio 2020 (University of East Anglia) The COVID-19 global lockdown has had an ‘extreme’ effect on daily carbon emissions, but it is unlikely to last — according to a new analysis by an international team of scientists.The study published in the journal Nature Climate Change shows that daily emissions decreased by 17% — or 17 million tonnes of carbon dioxide — globally during the peak of the confinement measures in early April compared to mean daily levels in 2019, dropping to levels last observed in 2006.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoea-ccc051820.php