mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Breaking News

BECCIU: FRA’ GIACOMO DALLA TORRE HA SERVITO LA CHIESA SERVENDO I POVERI

CORONAVIRUS: CENNI (PD), GIUSTO E NECESSARIO REGOLARIZZARE BRACCIANTI

FOCUS MEDICI DI BORDO

SORTE (CAMBIAMO!): VALUTARE L’UTILIZZO DEI FONDI PUBBLICI PER RILANCIARE LE INFRASTRUTTURE NELLA…

CORONAVIRUS. DELRIO: PASSO AVANTI SU CENTRALITà PARLAMENTO

FOCUS MEDICI DI BORDO

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E GESTIONE RIFIUTI, AUDIZIONE BRATTI, DIRETTORE ISPRA – GIOVEDì…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19, AUDIZIONE BORRELLI- GIOVEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI, AUDIZIONE UPI – GIOVEDì ALLE 13,30…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E FENOMENI MIGRATORI, AUDIZIONE SOTTOSEGRETARIA ZAMPA – GIOVEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

COVID-19: COUNCIL GREENLIGHTS €3 BILLION ASSISTANCE PACKAGE TO SUPPORT NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 06 maggio 2020

EU ambassadors today endorsed a Commission proposal to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enlargement and neighbourhood countries are our closest partners. Now more than ever, it is absolutely essential that we stick together and show solidarity in addressing the economic and social impact of this global crisis.

Zdravko Maric, Croatian Minister of Finance

Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favourable terms and allocated as follows:

  • Albania: €180 million
  • Bosnia-Herzegovina: €250 million
  • Georgia: €150 million
  • Jordan: €200 million
  • Kosovo*: €100 million
  • Moldova: €100 million
  • Montenegro: €60 million
  • Republic of North Macedonia: €160 million
  • Tunisia: €600 million
  • Ukraine: €1200 million.

EU assistance will help these jurisdictions cover their immediate financing needs which have increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together with the support from the International Monetary Fund, the funds will help enhance macroeconomic stability and create space to allow resources to be allocated towards protecting citizens and to mitigating the negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds will be available for twelve months and will be disbursed in two instalments. The loans will have a maximum average maturity of 15 years. The assistance will be subject to a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to be agreed between each partner and the Commission.

The text will need to be adopted by the European Parliament and the Council before it can enter into force.

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/78539/covid-19-council-greenlights-%E2%82%AC3-billion-assistance-package-support-neighbouring-countries_en

Post collegati

COVID-19: COUNCIL GREENLIGHTS €3 BILLION ASSISTANCE PACKAGE TO SUPPORT NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

Redazione

CASSA INTEGRAZIONE (CIG) IN DEROGA

Redazione

PROVINCE LAUNCHES DIGITAL EMERGENCY SUPPORT SERVICES

Redazione

STRISCE GIALLO E BLU PER GARANTIRE UN POSTO AUTO AI RESIDENTI

Redazione

#GIVINGTUESDAYNOW – GLOBAL DAY OF GIVING AND UNITY

Redazione

SUSPENSION OF LICENCE NOS.&NBSP;050030 AND 050031 – SASAIR INC. CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS SERVICE AéRIEN DU SAINT-LAURENT (LICENSEE).

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More