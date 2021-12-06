(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 Bureau de presse
Ufficio stampa
COVID-19 – Bollettino di aggiornamento n. 541
In allegato, il bollettino di aggiornamento COVID-19 di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021.
[BOLLETTINO N.541](https://appweb.regione.vda.it/dbweb/comunicati.nsf/(Sezioni)/6084CD8A08A310EFC12587A300493A33/$FILE/BOLLETTINO%20DI%20AGGIORNAMENTO%200541.pdf?openelement)
Ufficio stampa – Bureau de presse
www.regione.vda.it
[Questa comunicazione è stata generata tramite l’applicativo](http://www.gastonecrm.it/)
[Gastone CRM](http://www.gastonecrm.it/)