mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

TURCHIA, APPROVATA UNA LEGGE PER VIGILARE SUI CONTENUTI DEI SOCIAL-MEDIA

PADRE DALL’OGLIO: 7 ANNI DI SILENZIO TRA DOLORE E SPERANZA

TOSCANA, SALVINI: ROSSI INSULTA LE AZIENDE ITALIANE, È NOTO CHE LUI PREFERISCA…

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

RELEASE OF THE JUST ACT REPORT

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: NIENTE SCUSE, LAMORGESE COME AZZOLINA SONO LE PERSONE SBAGLIATE NEL…

IN INDIA CRESCE LA VIOLENZA ANTICRISTIANA

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN REMARKS ON THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF U.S.-VIETNAM DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

DL AGOSTO: DE MARIA (PD), PIANO ALL’ALTEZZA DELLA SFIDA; SCUOLA, PA E…

Agenparl

COVID-19 AND URGENT CARE CENTERS: LESSONS LEARNED FOR THE FUTURE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 29 luglio 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 7/2020.
This seven-page document details TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange)’s interviews with staff from the Urgent Care Association to learn more about their experiences with COVID-19, lessons learned, and plans to work with their local medical communities in the near future.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23196

Post collegati

COVID-19 HOTSPOT TESTING SITE IN ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

Redazione

COVID-19 AND URGENT CARE CENTERS: LESSONS LEARNED FOR THE FUTURE

Redazione

DOMESTIC SECTION 214 APPLICATION FILED FOR THE TRANSFER OF CONTROL OF AERO NORTH COMMUNICATIONS, INC. TO SYNDEO NETWORKS, INC.

Redazione

REMARKS OF FCC COMMISSIONER MICHAEL O’RIELLY BEFORE THE MEDIA INSTITUTE’S LUNCHEON SERIES

Redazione

THE HEALS ACT AND PPP

Redazione

VIRTUAL OPEN DAY: UTILITIES ENGINEERING OPEN DAY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More