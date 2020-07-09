giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 9, 2020

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

FIVE YEARS OF INJUSTICE FOLLOWING CHINA’S 709 CRACKDOWN

PRESS RELEASE: APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS…

APPLICANTS TO NURSING COURSES IN ENGLAND UP 16% AS NHS EMPLOYS RECORD…

REPORT LOOKING AT HOW HATEFUL EXTREMISTS HAVE BEEN EXPLOITING THE CURRENT PANDEMIC

MERCOLEDì 8 LUGLIO 2020 – 237ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU SUPPORTING EFFORTS TO IMPROVE WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT IN COOK ISLANDS

Agenparl

COVID-19 AND DOLLAR FUNDING STRAINS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, gio 09 luglio 2020

Video | 8 July 2020

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in Asia’s banks. A sudden tightening in dollar liquidity could threaten the sustainability of US dollar-denominated debt in emerging Asia. Could this crisis be an opportunity to strengthen Asia’s financial resilience?

During the webinar, panelists discussed Asian banks’ vulnerabilities to US dollar funding risks even though they have strengthened their external positions since the Asian financial crisis. They also analyzed to what extent the lessons from the Asian financial crisis relating to currency and maturity mismatches remain applicable to the present context, and it Asia’s financial safety net is sufficient to cushion the impact of financial turmoil during COVID-19.

Subjects 

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_features/~3/ADn9oZ4L7dI/covid-19-and-dollar-funding-strains

Post collegati

COVID-19 AND DOLLAR FUNDING STRAINS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE – ANGELA MERKEL PRESENTS GERMAN PRESIDENCY PRIORITIES TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF EMPLOYMENT, WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND DISABILITY INCLUSION IN RESPONSE TO THE 2020 SPRING REPORT OF THE AUDITOR GENERAL OF CANADA

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: FINANCIAL AID OUTREACH SPECIALIST

Redazione

CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU RATIFIES PRIOR REGULATORY ACTIONS

Redazione

CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ISSUES FINAL RULE ON SMALL DOLLAR LENDING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More