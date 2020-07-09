COVID-19 AND DOLLAR FUNDING STRAINS

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, gio 09 luglio 2020

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in Asia’s banks. A sudden tightening in dollar liquidity could threaten the sustainability of US dollar-denominated debt in emerging Asia. Could this crisis be an opportunity to strengthen Asia’s financial resilience?

During the webinar, panelists discussed Asian banks’ vulnerabilities to US dollar funding risks even though they have strengthened their external positions since the Asian financial crisis. They also analyzed to what extent the lessons from the Asian financial crisis relating to currency and maturity mismatches remain applicable to the present context, and it Asia’s financial safety net is sufficient to cushion the impact of financial turmoil during COVID-19.