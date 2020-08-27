COVID-19 AND DENTISTRY: CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR PROVIDING SAFE CARE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 27 agosto 2020 Source: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (AHRQ). Published: 8/7/2020.

This web page provides information and guidance for planning for the resumption of routine dental care during the COVID-19 pandemic, and finding creative ways to care for dental patients who are reluctant to come to the dental office for the foreseeable future.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23549