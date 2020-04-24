venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

ISRAEL: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND EMPLOYMENT EXAMINES THE FINANCIAL SUPPORT GRANTED BY…

RAMADAN AL TEMPO DEL CORONAVIRUS, MOSCHEE CHIUSE E PREGHIERE IN CASA

ECONOMIC ISSUES ON AGENDA AT MEETING OF MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON EU AFFAIRS

23/04/2020 COVID-19: ”LET’S NOT NORMALISE THE ABNORMAL’

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN HANNITY OF FOX NEWS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN HANNITY OF FOX NEWS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN HANNITY OF FOX NEWS

L. LINKEVIčIUS: VILNA GAON – MOST PROMINENT LITVAK CULTURAL REPRESENTATIVE

SPEECH BY MINISTER FOR CULTURE AMANDA LIND AT UNESCO’S ONLINE MEETING WITH…

Agenparl

COVID-19 ALTERNATE CARE STRATEGIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Medical Reserve Corps [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (MRC (ASPR)). Published: 4/17/2020.
In this eight-minute presentation, Dr. Denis FitzGerald of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response discusses the key characteristics of an alternate care site (ACS), the relationship between an ACS and a federal medical station (FMS), the ACS Toolkit, and ACS strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21907

Post collegati

AGENPRESS, “CORONAVIRUS. COPAGRI. SEGNALAZIONI GRAVI PROBLEMATICHE LEGATE ALL’EROGAZIONE DEI PRESTITI” (23/04/20)

Redazione

RECENT ADVANCES OF NONPRECIOUS AND BIFUNCTIONAL ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR OVERALL WATER SPLITTING

Redazione

COVID-19 ALTERNATE CARE STRATEGIES

Redazione

COVID-19 WORKFORCE VIRTUAL TOOLKIT: RESOURCES FOR HEALTHCARE DECISION-MAKERS RESPONDING TO COVID-19 WORKFORCE CONCERNS

Redazione

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS DELAWAREANS’ DESIRE FOR CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION

Redazione

SHRI GADKARI CALLS UPON INDUSTRY TO ENSURE FOLLOWING ALL HEALTH PRECAUTIONS AS THEY RESUME WORKS IN THE AREAS ALLOWED BY GOVERNMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More