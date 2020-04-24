COVID-19 ALTERNATE CARE STRATEGIES

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 24 aprile 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Medical Reserve Corps [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (MRC (ASPR)). Published: 4/17/2020.

In this eight-minute presentation, Dr. Denis FitzGerald of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response discusses the key characteristics of an alternate care site (ACS), the relationship between an ACS and a federal medical station (FMS), the ACS Toolkit, and ACS strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Video or Multimedia)

