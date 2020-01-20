(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles, lun 20 gennaio 2020
The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, Directorate-General for Climate Action and the Executive Agency for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (EASME) are jointly organising the 2020 edition of the Covenant of Mayors Investment Forum – Energy Efficiency Finance Market Place. The conference will include plenary sessions with high-level representatives from Covenant of Mayors initiative, the investment community, and the European Commission, a showcase of successful projects on:
- Energy Efficiency Finance – Sources of Value
- Future-proof Investments – Financing Climate Adaptation
- Financing Clean Urban Mobility
- Financing Energy Efficiency in the Public Sector
- Financing Home Renovation
- Innovative Sustainable Energy Planning
The conference will bring together cities, industry and financial institutions to exchange on good practices and successful solutions to common challenges.
