21 Gennaio 2020
COVENANT OF MAYORS INVESTMENT FORUM – ENERGY EFFICIENCY FINANCE MARKET PLACE

(AGENPARL) – Bruxelles, lun 20 gennaio 2020

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, Directorate-General for Climate Action and the Executive Agency for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (EASME) are jointly organising the 2020 edition of the Covenant of Mayors Investment Forum – Energy Efficiency Finance Market Place. The conference will include plenary sessions with high-level representatives from Covenant of Mayors initiative, the investment community, and the European Commission, a showcase of successful projects on:

  • Energy Efficiency Finance – Sources of Value
  • Future-proof Investments – Financing Climate Adaptation
  • Financing Clean Urban Mobility
  • Financing Energy Efficiency in the Public Sector
  • Financing Home Renovation
  • Innovative Sustainable Energy Planning

The conference will bring together cities, industry and financial institutions to exchange on good practices and successful solutions to common challenges.

More information on the event

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/covenant-mayors-investment-forum-energy-efficiency-finance-market-place_en

