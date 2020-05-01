venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Agenparl

COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS AS MICROREACTORS: CONFINEMENT-ENHANCED ELECTROCHEMILUMINESCENCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01817A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Wei-Jia Zeng, Kun Wang, Wenbin Liang, Yaqin Chai, Ruo Yuan, Ying Zhuo
Herein, the electrochemiluminescence (ECL) microreactors with enhanced intensity and extreme stability were firstly established by the assembly of tris(2,2’-bipyridyl) ruthenium (II) (Ru(bpy)32+) onto the covalent organic frameworks (COFs) where a…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/egSxrNQpz8w/D0SC01817A

