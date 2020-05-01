COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS AS MICROREACTORS: CONFINEMENT-ENHANCED ELECTROCHEMILUMINESCENCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01817A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Wei-Jia Zeng, Kun Wang, Wenbin Liang, Yaqin Chai, Ruo Yuan, Ying Zhuo
Herein, the electrochemiluminescence (ECL) microreactors with enhanced intensity and extreme stability were firstly established by the assembly of tris(2,2’-bipyridyl) ruthenium (II) (Ru(bpy)32+) onto the covalent organic frameworks (COFs) where a…
