sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY POLICY MODELING

CLARE CHAPMAN APPOINTED CHAIR OF ACAS

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 15 MAY 2020

SCUOLE, AZZOLINA: MATURITA’ DAL 17 GIUGNO IN ‘PRESENZA’

OECD: COSTA RICA INVITED TO JOIN AS 38TH MEMBER

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

CORONAVIRUS: UPDATE ON BATHING SEASON 2020

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR: 15 MAY 2020

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 15 MAY…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF FREDERICTON MOVING TO CONVENTION CENTRE

COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF FREDERICTON MOVING TO CONVENTION CENTRE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), sab 16 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – The Department of Justice and Office of the Attorney General announced today that the Court of Queen’s Bench in the judicial district of Fredericton will be moving all its matters to the Fredericton Convention Centre.

Department officials have finalized an agreement with the City of Fredericton through at least the end of 2020. Details of the agreement will not be disclosed.

The decision is meant to accommodate spacing requirements to hold jury selections and jury trials. It will also ensure the continuity of all Court of Queen’s Bench matters, including family court hearings. The move will allow provincial court matters to continue being held at Fredericton’s existing justice building.

The province’s judiciary has announced that, as of June 1, all matters currently on the docket of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench will proceed on their respective dates as scheduled. Jury trials will resume as of August 15.

More information about the resumption of non-urgent court matters will be communicated in the near future.

15-05-20

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0280.html

Post collegati

COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF FREDERICTON MOVING TO CONVENTION CENTRE

Redazione

U OF T LAW HONOURS FOUR OUTSTANDING MEMBERS: 2020 FACULTY OF LAW ALUMNI AWARDS

Redazione

INSIGHTS INTO THE SCALABILITY OF CATALYTIC UPGRADING OF BIOMASS PYROLYSIS VAPORS USING MICRO AND BENCH-SCALE REACTORS

Redazione

CPS OFFICER CHARGED AFTER ASIRT INVESTIGATION

Redazione

LEEDS BURGLARS WHO FLED DOCK JAILED FOR 52 YEARS.

Redazione

SHERIFFS SHUT DOWN DRUG HOUSE IN EDMONTON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More