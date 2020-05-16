COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH OF FREDERICTON MOVING TO CONVENTION CENTRE

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), sab 16 maggio 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – The Department of Justice and Office of the Attorney General announced today that the Court of Queen’s Bench in the judicial district of Fredericton will be moving all its matters to the Fredericton Convention Centre.

Department officials have finalized an agreement with the City of Fredericton through at least the end of 2020. Details of the agreement will not be disclosed.

The decision is meant to accommodate spacing requirements to hold jury selections and jury trials. It will also ensure the continuity of all Court of Queen’s Bench matters, including family court hearings. The move will allow provincial court matters to continue being held at Fredericton’s existing justice building.

The province’s judiciary has announced that, as of June 1, all matters currently on the docket of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench will proceed on their respective dates as scheduled. Jury trials will resume as of August 15.

More information about the resumption of non-urgent court matters will be communicated in the near future.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.05.0280.html