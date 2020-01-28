29 Gennaio 2020
COURT ENTERS JUDGMENT THAT SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIES AND EXTENDS CONSENT DECREE WITH LIVE NATION/TICKETMASTER
COURT ENTERS JUDGMENT THAT SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIES AND EXTENDS CONSENT DECREE WITH LIVE NATION/TICKETMASTER

(agenparl) – washington mar 28 gennaio 2020

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division announced on Dec. 19, 2019, that it would file a petition asking the court to clarify and extend by five and a half years the Final Judgment entered by the court in United States v. Ticketmaster Entertainment, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:10-cv-00139-RMC (July 30, 2010). Today, the court entered the Amended Final Judgment.  The court also set the procedure for naming of the Independent Monitoring Trustee.  The Independent Monitoring Trustee is just one term within the Amended Final Judgment that will make enforcement of the decree for the extended time period more efficient.

“Live Nation broke the promises they made to the court and the American people when they merged with Ticketmaster in 2010; today, we are holding them accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.  “The amended decree reimburses the American people millions of dollars and makes it easier for the Antitrust Division and state enforcers to identify and prosecute future transgressions.”

The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice.  Learn more about the history of our agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/court-enters-judgment-significantly-modifies-and-extends-consent-decree-live

