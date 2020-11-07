(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 07 novembre 2020

Friday 6 November 2020

The man wanted in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky will appear in Court in Pakistan on Monday 9 November for an extradition hearing.

Piran Ditta Khan, aged 71, was arrested in Pakistan back in January and has been remanded in custody.

PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot when responding to a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford on Friday, 18 November 2005.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, said:

“Khan is due in court fighting his extradition.

‘We are working with our colleagues from the National Crime Agency and the Pakistani Authorities to ensure his extradition is as quick as possible.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/court-appearance-piran-ditta-khan