(AGENPARL) – mar 27 luglio 2021 From Old English to Punk Beauty

The British Library

Study wherever you are

[What’s on](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1GY-1/c.aspx)

[Business](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1GZ-1/c.aspx)

[Research](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1H0-1/c.aspx)

[Learning](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1H1-1/c.aspx)

[Shop](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1H2-1/c.aspx)

[Support us](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6J1H3-1/c.aspx)

We’re continuing our online courses over the summer, so whether you’re able to travel or not, you can learn a new skill, meet other like-minded learners, and be transported somewhere new thanks to our expert tutors.

Time to think

[Memoir – Shaping Your Story](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6JZ30-1/c.aspx)

Memoir – Shaping Your Story

How do you condense a lifetime into 300 pages? Biographer Frances Wilson will show you how to edit your experiences to build your narrative arc, including understanding where to start and end, and what experiences to focus in on.

[Find out more](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6JZ30-1/c.aspx)

[Drawing and Mindfulness](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6JZJ3-1/c.aspx)

Drawing and Mindfulness

In the next edition of our popular Drawing and Mindfulness series, our focus will be one of our Persian manuscripts, an Anvār-i Suhaylī (Lights of Canopus). The session ends with a moment of reflection and a mindful pause.

[Find out more](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6JZJ3-1/c.aspx)

Inspired by our collections

[Punk Beauty](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-9VIJ-6TJVT-6JZJ4-1/c.aspx)

Punk Beauty

🔊 Listen to this