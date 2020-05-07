giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
COUPLING PEG-LZM POLYMER NETWORK WITH POLYPHENOL YIELDS SUTURABLE BIOHYDROGEL FOR TISSUE PATCHING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

Poor mechanical performances severely limit the application of hydrogel in vivo, for example, it is difficult to perform a very common suturing operation on hydrogel during surgery. There is a growing demand to improve the mechanical properties of the hydrogels for broadening their clinical applications. Natural polyphenol can match the potential toughening sites in our previously reported PEG-Lysozyme (LZM) hydrogel, because polyphenol has unique structure units including hydroxyl group and aromatic ring that can interact with PEG by hydrogen bonding and form hydrophobic interaction with LZM. By utilizing polyphenol as a noncovalent crosslinker, the resultant PEG-LZM-Polyphenol hydrogel presents super toughness and high elasticity in comparison to pristine PEG-LZM with no obvious change of initial shape, and it can even withstand the super pressure from suture. At the same time, the mechanical properties could be widely adjusted by varying the polyphenol concentration. Interestingly, the PEG-LZM-Polyphenol has a relatively high water content compared to other polyphenol strengthened hydrogels, which may better meet the clinical needs for hydrogel materials. Besides, the introduction of polyphenol confers the hydrogel with improved antibacterial and anti-inflammation abilities. Finally, the PEG-LZM-Polyphenol (Tannic acid) hydrogel is demonstrated to successfully patch a rabbit myocardial defect by suturing for 4 weeks, and improve the wound healing and heart function recovery compared to autologous muscle patch.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00429D

