COUPLED PLASMONIC SYSTEMS: CONTROLLING THE PLASMON DYNAMICS AND SPECTRAL MODULATIONS FOR MOLECULAR DETECTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR06681H, Review Article
Yuto Kitajima, Hiyori Sakamoto, Kosei Ueno
A review on molecular detection using coupled plasmonic systems based on spectral modulations and further near-field enhancements.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/LBuGC1BKr5c/D0NR06681H

