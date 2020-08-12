COUPLED HARD–SOFT SPINEL FERRITE-BASED CORE–SHELL NANOARCHITECTURES: MAGNETIC PROPERTIES AND HEATING ABILITIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, 2,3191-3201
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00134A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Marco Sanna Angotzi, Valentina Mameli, Claudio Cara, Anna Musinu, Claudio Sangregorio, Daniel Niznansky, Huolin L. Xin, Jana Vejpravova, Carla Cannas
The heating abilities of bi-magnetic core–shell nanostructures are studied depending on core size, nature of the shell, and shell thickness.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
