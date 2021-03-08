COUPLE PLEADS GUILTY TO $1.1 MILLION COVID-RELIEF FRAUD AFTER FALSELY CLAIMING TO BE FARMERS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC ), lun 08 marzo 2021 A Florida couple pleaded guilty for their participation in a scheme to file four fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $1.1 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/couple-pleads-guilty-11-million-covid-relief-fraud-after-falsely-claiming-be-farmers