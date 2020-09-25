COUNTY LINES CRIME OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 25 settembre 2020

A force-wide social media campaign to help highlight some of the signs of county lines crime has been shared by thousands of people.

Using canine volunteers from the Force’s Dog Section, a series of cryptic messages were issued last week (Monday 14 – Friday 18 September) which invited people to think and to ask themselves what was taking place.

On each day the dogs were posing with different ‘props’ which suggested but deliberately avoided reference to so-called county lines crime.

The severity of the scene increased each day until the final post on the Friday saw a dog sniffing out drugs and an arrest being made.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney leads West Yorkshire Police’s response to county lines crime.

“County lines crime can involve lots of different crime types – particularly drug dealing and human trafficking – and often sees ‘hardened’ criminals using children or vulnerable adults to do their dirty work.

“These hardened criminals will often look to groom their victims – so they start of being a child’s best friend – offering them designer trainers or other such luxuries – and then gradually groom them into a life of drug dealing.

“This is what this campaign set out to show – how everything seems so nice and easy to start with but that victims are lured in to a life from which it is difficult to escape.

“Through Programme Precision – which sees the Force and partners working together to tackle serious and organised crime – we are doing all we can to tackle county lines crime.

“But by knowing the key signs to look out for you can help to protest yourself and / or loves ones who may be vulnerable to being exploited in this way – before it is too late.

“The campaign was a little bit different but hopefully we made a few people stop and think about what was happening.”

The social media posts were part of a national intensification week. In West Yorkshire:

16 arrests were made (including two 19-year-olds arrested in Girlington on suspicion of drugs offences and human trafficking. The two were released on bail

£2,500 worth of class A drugs recovered

Over £2,000 in cash seized

113 vulnerable children engaged with as well as 29 adults

16 addresses were visited where ‘Cuckooing’ is thought to occur

5 people referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM)*

Launched the above mentioned social media campaign on facebook and twitter which had a total reach of over 400,000 users

The Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) were also involved in the intensification week

Across the entire Yorkshire and the Humber region officers

Seized more than £25,000 worth of suspected class A drugs, nearly £50,000 in cash and 15 mobile phones

Arrested 69 people

Identified 123 vulnerable people and engaged directly with 226 people considered vulnerable

Made 6 referrals to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM)

Visited 147 properties where cuckooing is thought to take place.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney leads the ROCU’s response to county lines crime:

“At the centre of county lines crime are children or vulnerable adults – they are victims who need our help and a lot of our work this week was identifying those at risk and safeguarding them.

“As well as helping victims we have also sent out a strong message to those who involve themselves in this type of criminality – it will not be tolerated.”

If you are a parent / guardian / carer below are some of the signs to look out for to spot if a child is involved in county lines crime

Persistently going missing from school or home or being found out of their local area

Getting money / clothes or mobile phones that they can’t explain

Receiving an excessive number of texts or phone calls

Having a relationship with controlling / older people or a gang association

Leaving home or a care facility without explanation

Suspicion of self-harm, physical assault or unexplained injuries

Significant decline in school performance

Significant changes in emotional well-being

* The National Referral Mechanism (NRM) is a framework for identifying victims of human trafficking and ensuring they receive the appropriate protection and support.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/county-lines-crime-operation