COUNTRY RACING SUPPORTS WIDE BAY-BURNETT

The Palaszczuk Government has announced seven race clubs across the Wide Bay-Burnett region will share in almost $600,000 in infrastructure funding as part of its Country Racing Program.

Funded under the four-year, $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package, non-TAB clubs can apply to Racing Queensland for projects relating to infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the projects had been approved under the second round of funding, which means jobs and a boost to the economies in Queensland’s smaller communities.

“Coming at this time, when the global economy is taking blow after blow as a result of the pandemic, this funding is yet another avenue for Queensland to unite and recover,” he said.

“We’re expecting to announce a third round before the end of the year, which again means jobs and another decent shot in the arm of the economies of successful communities.”

The 12 projects across the clubs are:

Dingo Race Club: $8000 – Upgrade outside running rail and perimeter fencing (home straight);

Emerald Jockey Club: $220,000 – Running rail upgrade; new swab stall/plant shed; and irrigation upgrade;

Thangool Race Club: $25,000 – Running rail upgrade (balance of inside plastic rail);

Yeppoon Turf: $195,000 – Installation of plastic running rail; upgrade existing pump system on course proper; and tower upgrade;

Bundaberg Race Club: $20,000 – Storage facility for barrier stalls;

Eidsvold Race Club: $49,000 – Barrier refurbishment; and jockey and stewards’ room upgrade; and

Nanango Racing Club: $65,000 – Tower replacement (main stewards plus one).

Mr Hinchliffe said country racing was the heartbeat of many communities across Queensland.

“The majority of our non-TAB clubs have had their meetings either cancelled or postponed during Covid-19 and, as such, their capacity to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements has been further diluted.

“The Country Racing Support Package has delivered great results for Queensland’s racing industry and the latest round of CRP funding will be warmly welcomed across the State.”

Further information on the second round of CRP funding can be found at www.racingqueensland.com.au/crp.

