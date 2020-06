(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 08 giugno 2020 Hungary is coming to the end of the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the Chief Medical Officer stated at the Monday online press conference of the Operational Group responsible for the containment of the coronavirus epidemic.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/news/country-is-at-the-end-of-first-wave-of-epidemic