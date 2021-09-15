(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/15/2021 03:26 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet and Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland visited Libya on September 15 where they met with interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba, High Council of State Chairman Khaled Al-Mishri, Presidential Council Deputy Chairmen Musa Koni and Abdullah Lafi, and President of the High National Electoral Commission Dr. Emad al-Sayah. In the meetings, they emphasized the urgent need for Libyan leaders to ensure agreement on an electoral framework for national elections on December 24 and also underscored U.S. support for full implementation of the October 23 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign fighters, mercenaries, and forces.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this