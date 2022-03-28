(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/28/2022 03:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan from March 28 to April 2. Counselor Chollet will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our Indo-Pacific allies and partners, and engage with key stakeholders on bilateral and regional issues, including efforts to seek a peaceful return to democracy in Burma. He will also discuss the impact of Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

In the Philippines, Counselor Chollet will consult with officials on our joint efforts to support the rule of law and ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The Counselor’s visit will reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Alliance as evident in the Joint Vision for a 21st-Century United States-Philippines Partnership. While in Manila, he will engage counterparts on democracy and human rights. He will also discuss U.S.-ASEAN relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Burma.

In Vietnam, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior government officials to affirm the United States-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and the U.S. commitment to ASEAN centrality, while also discussing the ongoing crisis in Burma. The Counselor and his Vietnamese counterparts will also discuss opportunities to further security and economic cooperation. The Counselor will also underscore the importance of respect for human rights. Finally, the Counselor will stop in Japan to meet with senior government officials to discuss Burma, Ukraine, and other issues.

—————————————————————