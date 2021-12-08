(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Cambodia and Indonesia December 8-13 to engage with stakeholders on key regional issues, including the crisis in Burma. Counselor Chollet’s trip will reinforce ASEAN centrality and the role ASEAN plays in regional stability, economic growth, and preserving the rules-based maritime order, especially in the South China Sea. In Phnom Penh, the Counselor will discuss Cambodia’s upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN. He will also reinforce U.S. support for civil society and the Cambodian people. In Jakarta, Counselor Chollet will focus on further deepening the U.S.-Indonesia strategic partnership and then join the Secretary for his engagements in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Throughout the Counselor’s trip, he will underscore the importance of strengthening U.S.-ASEAN cooperation to press the Burmese military regime to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy.

