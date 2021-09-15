(AGENPARL) – mer 15 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/14/2021 07:59 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Counselor of the U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet and Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi met today in Tunis to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern. Counselor Chollet and Foreign Minister Jerandi emphasized the productive U.S.-Tunisian bilateral relationship, particularly on security cooperation and in the UN Security Council. They reaffirmed the centrality of democratic values to the relationship and discussed regional and international support for Libya’s national elections in December and implementation of the October 2020 Libyan nationwide ceasefire.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this