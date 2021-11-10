(AGENPARL) – mer 10 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/10/2021

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Counselor Derek Chollet met this week with officials from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the EU, New Zealand, and the UK to discuss ways to strengthen international coordination and efforts toward a just and peaceful return to democracy in Burma. The Counselor expressed deep concern over the Burmese regime’s continued escalation of the use of violence and the worsening humanitarian crisis. He underscored the urgent need for the Burmese military regime to adhere to the Five-Point Consensus and allow the ASEAN Special Envoy to visit Burma and engage all stakeholders. The Counselor also underscored the importance of increasing pressure on the Burmese regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow for unhindered humanitarian access, address human rights abuses, and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy.

